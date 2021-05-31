Agustin R. Michel

Last Night in Soho / Suspiria

Last Night in Soho / Suspiria shaun of the dead suspiria horror horror movie neon lights neon light neon posters art direction film poster movie posters movie poster edgarwright noir giallo retro movies movie
Had to do these character posters for Last Night in Soho. Loved the giallo-y vibes! I'm so ready for this film!

Full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120694473/Last-Night-In-Soho-Poster-design

