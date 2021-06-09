Userleap - Social Media Ads

UserLeap is the first continuous research platform that bridges the gap between traditional user research and analytics.

Through a combination of contextual micro-surveys and AI-based text analysis, UserLeap helps product and research teams uncover customer needs at scale.

