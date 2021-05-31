Freelance Isn't Free!

Trending designs to inspire you
Pleased to report that I’ve been fortunate to only have been stiffed on one project. Took a small deposit, completed the work and just got ghosted on the final payment. Woof. Always take a deposit. Always put project scope and budget in writing and always work with people you trust and get a good feeling from.
Also, two years ago today I put in my resignation for my last full time job. I gave up job security and a really nice salary for creative freedom and the ability to have total control of my time. Been freelancing full time since!