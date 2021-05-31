Leprechaun slot - Game Background

Trending designs to inspire you
The game background shows the legend of leprechauns and a pot of gold hidden under a rainbow.
A clearing with lush green grass opens in front of the players. There are only a few white clouds visible in the clear sky. The main accent in the sky is, of course, the rainbow. It is not bright, but you can see each of the seven colors.
And on the ground, near a huge old tree, there is a pot of gold coins. There are so many coins that they are scattered on the grass. It is immediately clear that this gold is not ordinary: there is a noticeable magical flicker above the coins.
You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/slot-machine-sale-leprechauns-pot/
