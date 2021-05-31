Starbucks - Landing Page Redesign Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Simple landing page concept for Starbucks.
Starbucks Corporation is an American multinational chain of coffeehouses and roastery reserves headquartered in Seattle, Washington. As the world's largest coffeehouse chain, Starbucks is seen to be the main representation of the United States' third wave of coffee culture.
UI Design Tool : Figma
Font Family : Manrope
--------------------------------------------
Follow us on Instagram | Facebook | Behance | Dribbble