Starbucks - Landing Page Redesign Concept

Simple landing page concept for Starbucks.

Starbucks Corporation is an American multinational chain of coffeehouses and roastery reserves headquartered in Seattle, Washington. As the world's largest coffeehouse chain, Starbucks is seen to be the main representation of the United States' third wave of coffee culture.

UI Design Tool : Figma

Font Family : Manrope

