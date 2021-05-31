Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Darya Bugrovskaya
Prisma Labs

Lensa Photo Editor

Darya Bugrovskaya
Prisma Labs
Darya Bugrovskaya for Prisma Labs
Lensa Photo Editor faces camera ui design iphone 12 dark ui productdesign gallery selfy photos android design ios mobile app mobile design ai photoeditor prismalabs prisma lensa
  1. Lensa Intro.png
  2. Lensa Editor.png
  3. Lensa Background.png

Hi there,

Today I want to share with you some great news, I became a part of the Prisma Labs team recently, and ready to start showing awesome shots of our products!

So, meet Lensa photo editor!

Lensa is a brand new way of making selfies look better than it could have ever imagined. Lensa brings the simplest, yet the most practical mobile app to date for perfecting selfies and photos on the go. If there’s anything that should be corrected in a photo, this amazing, simple app can help!

Hope you will like the shot, I will be glad to see your comments, thanks!
Darya.

Also, check out Lensa photo editor in Appstore

and in Google Play

Prisma Labs
Prisma Labs
The creators behind the Lensa & Prisma apps.

