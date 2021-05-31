Dennis Duhme

Landing Page Glassmorphism - Online Banking

Dennis Duhme
Dennis Duhme
  • Save
Landing Page Glassmorphism - Online Banking webdesign uidesign ui design landing page design figma 3d cards cards 3d glass effect glassmorphism landingpage landing page
Download color palette

Landing page for an online banking app.
I hope you like it ❤️
Press F to pay respects.
Want to see more projects? Visit my profile and remember to follow me!
Thank you for watching.

Dennis Duhme
Dennis Duhme

More by Dennis Duhme

View profile
    • Like