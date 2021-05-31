Ayomide Olukoga

Weather App

Ayomide Olukoga
Ayomide Olukoga
  • Save
Weather App weather weather app uiux mobile ui design app minimal dailyuichallenge mobile app ui dailyui
Download color palette

I decided to try this color and shadow effects on this weather app design.

Let me know what you think about it.

Don't forget to check out my behance portfolio:
👇🏽

Behance: behance.net/dejavuvisuals

Cheers!

Ayomide Olukoga
Ayomide Olukoga

More by Ayomide Olukoga

View profile
    • Like