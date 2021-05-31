Good for Sale
CodeGrape

Facebook Cover Latest Version

CodeGrape
CodeGrape
Hire Me
  • Save
Facebook Cover Latest Version construct business building advertising timeline cover facebook

Facebook Cover Latest Version

Price
$4
Buy now
Available on codegrape.com
Good for sale
Facebook Cover Latest Version
Download color palette

Facebook Cover Latest Version

Price
$4
Buy now
Available on codegrape.com
Good for sale
Facebook Cover Latest Version

Buy at CodeGrape $4

This Facebook Cover template contains 150 dpi resolution and RGB Color Mode PSD files. Elements are editable and Fully Customizable.

Features:

- Easy Customizable and Editable
- Facebook Cover size 820px / 360px
- RGB Color Mode
- Design Resolution 150 DPI
- Pixel Perfect Design
- Images are not include
- 01 PSD files
- 01 Help File

Website · Twitter · Facebook · Instagram

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2021
CodeGrape
CodeGrape
Buy & Sell Scripts, Themes, Plugins and Print Works.
Hire Me

More by CodeGrape

View profile
    • Like