Pretto

Dashboard Pretto

Pretto
Pretto
  • Save
Dashboard Pretto house ui web illustration green website design application pretto mortgage dashboard
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers!  

We recently designed a new simple and stress-free dashboard to allow users to prepare their property purchase.   

You can see it for real in our app : https://app.pretto.fr/signup

Pretto
Pretto

More by Pretto

View profile
    • Like