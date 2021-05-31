Dipole RFID is one of Europe's leading designers and manufacturers of RFID tagging software. The family owned business from Barcelona, Spain, has over 20 years of experience in inteligente identification systems, the capturing of data, and the integration of systems. The company has a long history of excellence with over 5,000 installations completed for clients all over Europe, and has been the pioneer of tagging technology in Spain since 2003.

﻿Rocket Digital was tasked with the transformation of the Dipole RFID website, with the goal of creating a hub to inspire and educate consumers in the abilities of RFID technology. The project included the creation of visual elements and design systems to help explain the complex subject to consumers. In addition to the analysis and improvement of the overall customer journey.