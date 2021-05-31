Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lee Travaglini

The Summoning of Kramdar - Tabletop game

Lee Travaglini
Lee Travaglini
The Summoning of Kramdar - Tabletop game kickstarter illustraion 3d modeling typogaphy tarot board game
After three years of development, I have finally launched my first board game. The Summoning of Kramdar is a 2-4 player strategic board game where players compete to summon a demon.

The game is currently available through Kickstarter: SUMMONKRAMDAR.COM

Posted on May 31, 2021
Lee Travaglini
Lee Travaglini

