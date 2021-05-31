Mars Logo Retro

Hello 👋🏼,

Weekly Warm‑Up : Redesign a famous logo in a retro or vintage style : I choose Mars

Hope you like it !

Hit "L" if you like my work! 👍😎

And if you're interested in my work :

▶ check my website www.marie-sara.com

Last project added : Banko (a mobile banking application)✅

Marie-Sara 😉