Branding & Packaging Design for Liri

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Liri: Maket it Enjoyable
Liri was founded in Istanbul in 2020
with the inspiration it takes from Albania, where it has its roots.
Liri's literal meaning is freedom and every bags in the collection are named from the pigeon species as you know pigeons are symbols of freedom.
Liri bags, who love to make colorful touches in modern life and pay attention to details, will be the perfect complement to your style at any time of the day, thanks to the functional forms and timeless designs.
You can see the whole project from my Behance.
Thanks!