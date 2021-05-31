Branding & Packaging Design for Liri

Liri: Maket it Enjoyable

Liri was founded in Istanbul in 2020

with the inspiration it takes from Albania, where it has its roots.

Liri's literal meaning is freedom and every bags in the collection are named from the pigeon species as you know pigeons are symbols of freedom.

Liri bags, who love to make colorful touches in modern life and pay attention to details, will be the perfect complement to your style at any time of the day, thanks to the functional forms and timeless designs.

