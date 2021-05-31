kirk visola

"It's the DEHBULL!" - Mama Boucher

"It's the DEHBULL!" - Mama Boucher
The Tritone was once though to be "The Devil's Chord" and was banned from being played in church.

It was the Devil! I took that idea and applied it to a secondary design for Tritone Productions.

Posted on May 31, 2021
