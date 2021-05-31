Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Book Cover Illustration

Book Cover Illustration surreal art ilustradora watercolours watercolor illustration watercolor painting watercolor traditional art book art illustrator editorial art book cover editorial illustration illustration art book cover design fantasy art fantasyart
Book cover illustration for "Escritos en Extinción", for Naomy de los Ángeles Correa Barra, 2021.
Check it ot the full illustration of the cover and interiors on my Ig:
https://instagram.com/luperka_fantasy
Editorial design: https://www.instagram.com/taller3binda/

