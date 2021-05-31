Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lucas Almeida

Colégio Jelc

Lucas Almeida
Lucas Almeida
  • Save
Colégio Jelc gray yellow book union letter j letter c people student college school logotype branding design symbol logo brand
Download color palette

👨‍🎓 Colégio Jelc is an educational facility that serves children from 2 years old to 9th grade.

🏫 As the school grew, there was a need to modernize its visual identity.

👩‍🏫 The challenge of the project was to transform an identity already known for more than 19 years, without disqualifying an already established concept and respecting the institution's history and employees.

See in Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/CPWj7yFA3s2/

Lucas Almeida
Lucas Almeida

More by Lucas Almeida

View profile
    • Like