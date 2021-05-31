Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
👨🎓 Colégio Jelc is an educational facility that serves children from 2 years old to 9th grade.
⠀
🏫 As the school grew, there was a need to modernize its visual identity.
⠀
👩🏫 The challenge of the project was to transform an identity already known for more than 19 years, without disqualifying an already established concept and respecting the institution's history and employees.
See in Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/p/CPWj7yFA3s2/