Corporate Tri-Folded Brochure

Corporate Tri-Folded Brochure

Exclusive Hi-Tech Corporate Tri folded brochure that can be used for both Companies and Persons related to Science & Technology. This is a two sided high quality (300dpi) design. Source file (AI) is well organized and easily editable.

Features:

- Easy Customizable and Editable
- Complete Vector Design
- Print size:3.9 inch x 8.27 inch (0.25" Bleed)
- Resolution: 300 dpi
- Color Mode: CMYK (8 bit)
- Print Ready Format
- Image included
- Application Used: Adobe illustrator CS6

Posted on May 31, 2021
