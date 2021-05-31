Trending designs to inspire you
Buy at CodeGrape $6
Exclusive Hi-Tech Corporate Tri folded brochure that can be used for both Companies and Persons related to Science & Technology. This is a two sided high quality (300dpi) design. Source file (AI) is well organized and easily editable.
Features:
- Easy Customizable and Editable
- Complete Vector Design
- Print size:3.9 inch x 8.27 inch (0.25" Bleed)
- Resolution: 300 dpi
- Color Mode: CMYK (8 bit)
- Print Ready Format
- Image included
- Application Used: Adobe illustrator CS6
