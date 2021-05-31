Snacks E-Commerce UX/UI App

Hey dear Dribbble Community 👋

Who does not want something to munch while binge watching. I personally cannot live without it.

So, here is ‘Munchies’ and e-comerce platform for ordering snacks, which won’t let you supress you desires for your favourite snack.

Press “L” to show some love and any love is appreciated. 😉

💬 I would really appreciate your creative feedback and comments.

If you like, follow me for regular updates. ✌️

Hungry for creative ideas? Follow my Dribbble 👌🏻

---------------------------

Want similar designs? Hire Me!

Follow me on :

Behance | LinkedIN | Instagram