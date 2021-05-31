Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Anant Singhal

Snacks E-Commerce UX/UI App

Snacks E-Commerce UX/UI App mobile mobile ui mobile app web app app design creative design minimalist uxdesign product page snacks uidesign vector branding logo illustration design kids figma product
Hey dear Dribbble Community 👋
Who does not want something to munch while binge watching. I personally cannot live without it.

So, here is ‘Munchies’ and e-comerce platform for ordering snacks, which won’t let you supress you desires for your favourite snack.

