Online Learning App - Signup-Login

Hello everyone,

I have come up with the concept of the Mobile App, which is about Online Courses. Started working on it as my first project.

Any thoughts?⁣⁣⁣

π—Ÿπ—²π˜ 𝗺𝗲 π—Έπ—»π—Όπ˜„ 𝗢𝗻 π—°π—Όπ—Ίπ—Ίπ—²π—»π˜π˜€β£β£β£

Thanks,

Rushi