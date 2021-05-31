Agence Hiboost

Mon Pied Ce Héros

Mon Pied Ce Héros webdesign website shoes store prestashop ux ui design
Link to the full realisation on Behance :
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120587915/Mon-Pied-Ce-Hros?

Check out the full website : 
https://www.monpiedceheros.fr/

EN : Mon Pied Ce Héros has several shoe shops but didn't have a site to sell them online. A Click&Collect module was set up while linking the shops' stocks within a Prestashop. The artistique direction was made by Jum's Factory, that we have declined in full webdesign customised with specific work on the product pages to highlight the shoes.

FR : Mon Pied Ce Héros possède plusieurs magasins de chaussures mais n'avait pas de site permettant de les vendre en ligne. Un module de Click&Collect a été mis en place tout en reliant les stocks des magasins au sein d'un Prestashop. Le concept créa a été réalisé par la Jum's Factory, que nous avons ensuite décliné dans un webdesign complet et sur-mesure avec un travail spécifique sur les pages produits pour mettre les chaussures en avant.

www.hiboost.fr

Posted on May 31, 2021
