Building Logo design

File Information:

Uploaded By: Istique67
File title: Building Logo design.
Category: Vector
File Extension: Eps
Color: Brown and black ( you can change color)
Font name: Lato (free font)
It is free for personal use.
Make yourself comfortable and download the logo. Let me know if you have downloaded and still need the font name. Give it a like at least. That would be helpful.

