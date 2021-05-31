Mademoiselle Pixelle

Webdesign Photographer landing page black and white gray grey webdesigner uidesign web design photographer website homepage home photographer ux ui webdesign
A project for a friend, who is a french-egyptian photographer.

The home page had to be simple, a resume of the website. I set the services first, as it was the big issue with my friend's previous website ; people did not understand what he was doing precisely.
After comes the link to the brand new prints shop, then the last photoshoots and finally a little presentation of the photographer (another new part that was missing from his previous website).

For privacy reason I changed the name of my friend in the logo, and all the photos are from Unsplash.

