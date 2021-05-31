Ecommerce Carousel Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello,
Been experimenting with some ecommerce concepts. This one for featured clothing utilizing a carousel with hover over product card.
Photos and credit here by these great photographers found on Unsplash:
https://unsplash.com/@sadswim
https://unsplash.com/@forcemajeure
Thanks,
Gabe