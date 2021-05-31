Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Abhinav Khare

Music App- Work In Progress

Abhinav Khare
Abhinav Khare
  • Save
Music App- Work In Progress modern mobile minimal dailyui clean music player music app adobe xd ux design android ios app ui design interface dailyuichallenge app design adobe ux ui design
Download color palette

Hi everyone!
I'm working on a music app currently so here's a sneak peek of how it looks so far! Do not forget to press "L" if you like it!

-----------------------------------------------------
Want to say hi? Drop me a message at abhinav.or.abhinav@gmail.com

Abhinav Khare
Abhinav Khare

More by Abhinav Khare

View profile
    • Like