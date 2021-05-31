Flight Wave

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
One of the first one-off beers that Wondrous Brewing are releasing. For the one-off beers (small batch brews) we went with a looser approach by deconstructing the grid and layout of the flagship labels, allowing for a fluid and more playful design of each new beer.
See more here:
https://www.instagram.com/wondrousbrewing/