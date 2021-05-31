A redesign I just made for a yoga app that we created a while ago and that now rests in peace at the bottom of an app store.

I used this as an excuse to portray how I envision all interfaces should be like, taking in mind the urgency of digital wellbeing:

• Dark themed, so our eyes can feel more rested while interacting with our devices.

• Relying on white for buttons and interactions, so when we use grayscale in our phones (I recommend strongly to do so), important interactions remain as the most visible items (I discovered that in most apps that rely on saturated and not-so-light colors, levels of hierarchy get reversed while greyscale is activated).

• Using desaturated colors for branding and illustrations. Vibrant colors are way too intrusive if you're a sensitive person.

Let's always be aware about our and others' digital wellbeing 💞