Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
H𝒜RRY VINCENT

𝐂𝐔𝐏𝐈𝐃+🅿🆂🆈🅲🅷🅴

H𝒜RRY VINCENT
H𝒜RRY VINCENT
Hire Me
  • Save
𝐂𝐔𝐏𝐈𝐃+🅿🆂🆈🅲🅷🅴 psyche cupid classical marble artwork statue poster brutalism line red minimal type graphic typography design
𝐂𝐔𝐏𝐈𝐃+🅿🆂🆈🅲🅷🅴 psyche cupid classical marble artwork statue poster brutalism line red minimal type graphic typography design
𝐂𝐔𝐏𝐈𝐃+🅿🆂🆈🅲🅷🅴 psyche cupid classical marble artwork statue poster brutalism line red minimal type graphic typography design
Download color palette
  1. HV-256_Cupid_&_Psyche_Dribbble_1.png
  2. HV-256_Cupid_&_Psyche_Dribbble_2.png
  3. HV-256_Cupid_&_Psyche_Dribbble_3.png

[Mixed Media Mockup]

Artwork:
Cupid & Psyche Marble Relief by John Gibson (1859)
Photographed by James Anderson from The J. Paul Getty Museum

Typefaces:
(C’) Tenebras’ by @novocaine.psd
‘Bellefair’ by Shinntype
‘Evangleion’ by @novocaine.psd

H𝒜RRY VINCENT
H𝒜RRY VINCENT
HARRYVINCENTdotCOM
Hire Me

More by H𝒜RRY VINCENT

View profile
    • Like