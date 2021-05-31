Minimal Doctor app UI kit

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
It's a professional minimal UI kit. You can find your doctor whom you need. This UI kit is featured with a new option. It has a payment getaway system. Minimal UI design.
Typography: Rubik Font
If anyone interested in this UI kit mails us.
email: muhammadrakeshkhanovi@gmail.com