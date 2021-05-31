CLOTHE DONATION APP

World citizen app is an online donation platform that makes the distribution of clothing easy and highly accessible for those who need it around a given country with a case study of few African countries. This project took a lot of processes, starting from the ideation of the user's challenges and then preferring solutions to the identified problems of the user while designing a mobile app that solves the user's problem.

This project began with research making covering challenges faced by the users, I created user's personas containing their information, created an empathy map, providing solutions to users' problems by brainstorming with my team for all possible solutions, designing and testing the usability of the mobile app.