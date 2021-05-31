K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 50

Half way already~!?

For my fiftieth business card out of a hundred, here is Dragon, the legendary Zootocollant, in Kraft version! He is a part of a series of 7 stickers that you have probably heard quite a bit about if you followed me from the start ;)

The kraft paper version has not yet been released! It will be a version with natural colors and materials, more intended for interior use or on stationery.

The weather resistant high quality holographic version is still available! Want one? Head over to https://www.etsy.com/shop/Koyali (drop me a line to tell me which one you prefer)!

—

