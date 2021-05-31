Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 50

K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 50 vector art moon made with figma moo.com minicard business card visit card limited edition unique self branding etsy cute animal character design kraft paper sticker illustration dragon
Half way already~!?

For my fiftieth business card out of a hundred, here is Dragon, the legendary Zootocollant, in Kraft version! He is a part of a series of 7 stickers that you have probably heard quite a bit about if you followed me from the start ;)

The kraft paper version has not yet been released! It will be a version with natural colors and materials, more intended for interior use or on stationery.

The weather resistant high quality holographic version is still available! Want one? Head over to https://www.etsy.com/shop/Koyali (drop me a line to tell me which one you prefer)!

Follow me to discover my 100 new visit cards daily in the next couple of weeks here and on

