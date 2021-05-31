puzzle logo

Логотип для онлайн-площадки с пазлами. Логотип это и есть пазл. Который можно собрать в разных вариантах (поиграться с ним). Состоит из 16 уникальных цветов и они не повторяются)

Logo for an online platform with puzzles. The logo is a puzzle. Which can be assembled in different versions (play with it). Consists of 16 unique colors and they do not repeat)