puzzle logo

puzzle logo design logo game minimalism simple gaming product design branding
Логотип для онлайн-площадки с пазлами. Логотип это и есть пазл. Который можно собрать в разных вариантах (поиграться с ним). Состоит из 16 уникальных цветов и они не повторяются)

Logo for an online platform with puzzles. The logo is a puzzle. Which can be assembled in different versions (play with it). Consists of 16 unique colors and they do not repeat)

Posted on May 31, 2021
