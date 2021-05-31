Newtralica Sans Serif Typeface

Trending designs to inspire you
NEWTRALICA is a modern and neat sans serif font. It comes in only lightweight and contains both uppercase and lowercase characters. It has numerical characters and standard punctuation glyphs. Its slick and clean look can elevate any graphic design project.
To purchase a license for Newtralica:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/newtralica/ref/983765/
Feel free to send me your feedback: ikramulhadi3333@gmail.com