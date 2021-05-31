Glimat - Internal Web Application UI/UX

A custom web application for heavy machinery supplier. It boasts several advanced features, allowing to trade and manage the spare parts in demand for a multitude of partnered companies

We have managed to complete the whole project in 6 months. The development team involved one graphic designer, one front and two back-end developers as well as one project manager. We have created the design from scratch, made an MVP, developed frontend and backend and finally performed quality assurance testing.

DC created an application based on modular and component-oriented frameworks. The complex and extensive structure of the application required the use of appropriate technologies. Angular and Laravel perfectly matched our client's requirements.

🛒 behance.net/gallery/105918549/Internal-Web-Application-for-Glimat 🛒