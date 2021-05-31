Designing a (tourism) destination website is just joyful when you have beautiful photos. Last week I took a trip with my family to the Croatian National park Plivice lakes and took hundreds of great nature photos. Lake map and map elements are drawn to perfectly fit the design. Everything always fits better when you create it all from the scratch.

Interactive map and browsing experience on Behance:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/120476413/The-Heart-of-Croatia

I hope you like the concept.