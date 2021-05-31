Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rakesh Khan Ovi

Doctor App Minimal UI Kit

Rakesh Khan Ovi
Rakesh Khan Ovi
  • Save
Doctor App Minimal UI Kit adobe xd minimal design app ux ui vector ui kit design ui kit doctor app ui kit
Download color palette

It's a professional doctor app minimal UI kit. You can find your doctor whom you need. This UI kit is featured with a new option. It has a payment getaway system. Minimal UI design.
Typography: Rubik Font

If anyone interested in this UI kit mails us.
email: muhammadrakeshkhanovi@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2021
Rakesh Khan Ovi
Rakesh Khan Ovi

More by Rakesh Khan Ovi

View profile
    • Like