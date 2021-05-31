Alexandr V
Purrweb UI

Statistics App

Alexandr V
Purrweb UI
Alexandr V for Purrweb UI
Hire Us
  • Save
Statistics App coupons budget tracker spendings management events finance graphs sratistics finance app classes mobile mvp ux ui startup react native purrweb design app
Statistics App coupons budget tracker spendings management events finance graphs sratistics finance app classes mobile mvp ux ui startup react native purrweb design app
Statistics App coupons budget tracker spendings management events finance graphs sratistics finance app classes mobile mvp ux ui startup react native purrweb design app
Download color palette
  1. shot1.png
  2. tools.png
  3. CTA Dribbble.png

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hey-hey! Wanna see some statistics? We’re here with our new shot — Statistics app. An app for tracking attended events, courses and classes 📈

1️⃣ The first screen —
a home page with buttons to create or log into an account

2️⃣ The second screen —
handy cards with information about the event and price, divided by color. Below is a graph for tracking statistics of the total amount spent. There is also a tab bar at the bottom for quick navigation in the app.

☑️The color palette consists mainly of dark gray with bright accents in the form of lilac, blue and pink.

✋With this app, users will be able to have convenient statistics of expenses for events always at hand.

Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!

P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.

Created by Tanya Shukina

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI

View profile
    • Like