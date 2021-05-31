Ivan Bredun

Ivan Bredun
Ivan Bredun
Sing-up concept mobile concept ui music app ui music app mobile app signup page signup screen signup form signupform signup sign uidesign ui app designer app design
First we need simple and fast association with music. For that, I created a sign-up page with a thematic photo. It's just five to ten minutes solution.

Ivan Bredun
Ivan Bredun
