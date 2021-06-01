Strong app 💪 – Signin

Hey Dribbblers! 👋

Long time no see! Last time I’ve posted something here it was 2020 and it’s been already a while since we’ve made it through that tough year (ugh!), but there’s something I wanted to show you that has been done in 2020. Ready? Here we go!

Getting Strong

People get hurt all the time - through sports, exercising, or work. When people get hurt, they either let the injury linger, or go to a doctor, who sometimes prescribes Physical Therapy (PT). When they go to PT - each patient gets an extremely generic rehab protocol. It doesn’t matter if you’re 8, 18, 38, or 80 - you will be getting the same rehab protocol. Strong app is about reinventing the physical therapy industry by using AI to create a hyper-customized rehab protocol for each patient.

Our role

The mission here was to create an app that checks all the boxes in the UX department but doesn’t play it safe in terms of UI. The goal was to create a dynamic, bold, sleek & athletic app interface w/ tons of energy. It wasn’t just about the functionality, but the interface itself was meant to tune you up into this powerful mood that helps you get back to your pre-injury form with the „I can do anything!” attitude!

Sign in

The app is a product for a clinic's patients only, so there's only an option to sign in (no sign-up button). All the necessary data, including the injury history, are already there! Sign in and get strong!

Do you like this project? Would you like to get Strong? 💪

More app screens coming soon!

