Spotify Powersearch

Last year I built a quick thing with Zapier that grabs my "Discover Weekly" playlist and based on some attributes like:

- speechiness: 0.0665
- acousticness: 0.314
- instrumentalness: 0
...

another playlist gets created. Since according to the API and docs Spotify also lets us use some "Advanced Search Terms" I really would some more attributes like Mood etc. Ideally, the search results of the powersearch would get triggered like Spotlight or Alfred so that it doesn't interfere with the regular search. Also because of the current redesign search results immediately get displayed in a "Search Results Page".

I design products & build my own.
