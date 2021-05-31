Chiara Morra

Interland libro aperto

Chiara Morra
Chiara Morra
  • Save
Interland libro aperto children snow illustration vector flat design character draft shot illustrator book family cute dribbble adobe illustrator interland google google design minimal dribbble best shot
Download color palette

“Interland: avventure digitali. In viaggio col nonno alla scoperta del Web” is the new book that I illustrated 📘 for Google, created in collaboration with FondazioneMondoDigitale, Altroconsumo and Polizia di Stato.
I'm really enthusiastic to have been part of this project 🥰

Link to download it for free! https://beinternetawesome.withgoogle.com/it_it/interlandavventuredigitali

Chiara Morra
Chiara Morra

More by Chiara Morra

View profile
    • Like