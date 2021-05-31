Interland libro aperto

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
“Interland: avventure digitali. In viaggio col nonno alla scoperta del Web” is the new book that I illustrated 📘 for Google, created in collaboration with FondazioneMondoDigitale, Altroconsumo and Polizia di Stato.
I'm really enthusiastic to have been part of this project 🥰
Link to download it for free! https://beinternetawesome.withgoogle.com/it_it/interlandavventuredigitali