Packaging Kiddy Color - Markers

Packaging Kiddy Color - Markers kids illustration kids packaging kids design packaging design character illustration logo branding character design
Chinese crafty kids label Kiddy Color asked us to redesign their brand. We created a whole new identity system including logos + mascotte + lettering + illustrations and patterns + packaging.

