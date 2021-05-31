AN Studios

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey friends!
This is a logo I made for my friend studio . It's a combination of a play button icon, letter "an" and connections.
Please let me know what you think
____
Contact me to get your logo design or branding project done WhatsApp: +92 312 0440421