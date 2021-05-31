Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alex Gilev

Onboarding wizard - Low fidelity wireframe prototype

Alex Gilev
Alex Gilev
Hire Me
  • Save
Onboarding wizard - Low fidelity wireframe prototype wireframes web application design data analytics saas dashboard onboarding ui gamification onboarding flow enterprise software enterprise design enterprise ux uxdesign web app ux web app design web app onboarding
Onboarding wizard - Low fidelity wireframe prototype wireframes web application design data analytics saas dashboard onboarding ui gamification onboarding flow enterprise software enterprise design enterprise ux uxdesign web app ux web app design web app onboarding
Download color palette
  1. search.jpg
  2. Desktop - 9.jpg

Low-fidelity prototyping for B2B product onboarding phase.

___________________________________

I help companies Strategize (UX) and Design (UI) software that is Efficient, Engaging & Easy-to-Use using Science-Backed Behavioral Design Process.

Want to work together?
👉🏻 30kstrategy.com

“Quality is not an Act, it's a Habit.” — ARISTOTLE

Alex Gilev
Alex Gilev
Best-In-Class Web Applications (SaaS). UX Certified by NN/g.
Hire Me

More by Alex Gilev

View profile
    • Like