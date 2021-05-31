bukvaMikk

Eyes of Curiosity

Eyes of Curiosity nasa space curiosity
Hi there, this is an exercise project of mine. On this page, you can choose a date (from the landing date of Curiosity, until 2019.09.28) and one of the rover's camera to see some wonderful photos from the red planet.

https://bukvamikk.github.io/curiosity/

Posted on May 31, 2021
