Eyes of Curiosity

Hi there, this is an exercise project of mine. On this page, you can choose a date (from the landing date of Curiosity, until 2019.09.28) and one of the rover's camera to see some wonderful photos from the red planet.
https://bukvamikk.github.io/curiosity/