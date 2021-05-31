Series A — Pitch deck

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
At Pento, we recently announced our $15.6M Series A. We used Pitch to design our pitch deck, which was very well received.
We can't share all the slides, but here are a few select ones to get a feel for the deck.
Unfortunately, the Pitch format doesn't fit Dribbble and I didn't feel like altering them to fit it, so you'll have to live with the black bars 🤫