Series A — Pitch deck

Series A — Pitch deck
At Pento, we recently announced our $15.6M Series A. We used Pitch to design our pitch deck, which was very well received.

We can't share all the slides, but here are a few select ones to get a feel for the deck.

Unfortunately, the Pitch format doesn't fit Dribbble and I didn't feel like altering them to fit it, so you'll have to live with the black bars 🤫

Posted on May 31, 2021
