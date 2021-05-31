Keka Dribble

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey Folks !!
I redesigned few screens of Keka HR Portal. I used modern gradients & shadows to make it look stand apart.
Do like & comment your feedback so that I can improve wherever I am lacking.