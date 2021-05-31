Web App Design | Tia Health, Inc

Tia Health is a top online health care service provider in Canada. It is dedicated to making health care more accessible for everyone. Customers can easily book an appointment with the doctors available on Tia Health for an audio or video consultancy.

The client was seeking a complete re-design of their booking system in terms of its UX and UI to create a painless and enjoyable appointment booking experience for the end-users.

Contributions:

• Conceptual model

• User experience

• Interface design

• Illustrations

• Iconography

• Design system building

• Code and design support to the developers