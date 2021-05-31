Alyona Berezovsckaya

Pebble perfume bottle

toilet water maya keyshot render 3d modeling 3d design sea pebble perfumery perfume bottle perfume
For this design I had an idea: can I create a perfume bottle that wouldn't look like one? I thought about seaside pebbles and it seemed fun to try to turn them into a vessel for perfume.

